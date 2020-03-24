CHEYENNE – In an emergency meeting last Thursday, members of the Board of Directors of the Foundation for the Episcopal Diocese of Wyoming committed $1 million in support of relief for those negatively impacted by the COVID-19 global pandemic.
Members acknowledged the situation caused by the growing global pandemic is dynamic, so guidelines for the distribution of the relief dollars are not yet created. However, the board voted unanimously to allocate funding to the resource, citing Jesus’s teaching to “love our neighbors.”
While the virus disrupts weekly worship across the mostly rural state, Wyoming Episcopalians are busy supporting their local community by checking in on vulnerable neighbors, providing food and financial resources to local food banks and other helping agencies, as well as holding virtual prayer services.
The Right Rev. John Smylie, Bishop of the Diocese of Wyoming, said he was encouraged by the energy and urgency of the foundation to address the needs of our community.
“The Diocese of Wyoming is committed to serving the people of this state and beyond,” Smylie said in a statement. “We’ve been providing nurture and care in the name of a loving God across the region for more than 100 years. It’s our duty and privilege now to step up in this way.”
While members of the board did not direct relief funds immediately, the board plans to host weekly meetings to discern the needs of the Wyoming community. Conversation included support for frontline workers, health care professionals and support staff; those who have lost employment and issues related to food insecurity; and support for local parishes and missions.
Those wishing to add to this support effort may make a gift to the Episcopal Foundation for the Diocese of Wyoming, designated for COVID-19 relief, at https://thefoundation.diowy.org/.