WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., announced Monday that he, fellow senators and the bipartisan leadership of the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee secured the inclusion of the Water Resources Development Act of 2020 in the legislation to fund the government.
WRDA 2020 supports the nation’s economic competitiveness by increasing water storage, providing protection from dangerous floodwaters, deepening nationally significant ports, maintaining the navigability of inland waterways, and addressing the threat of invasive species across the country, according to a news release from Barrasso’s office.
“Water infrastructure is critical to every community in our country,” Barrasso said in the release. “The Water Resources Development Act will help grow the economy, cut red tape and keep communities safe. Now, this legislation can move forward.”
Barrasso serves as chairman of the Senate Committee on Environment and Public Works.
