CHEYENNE – As part of its monthly “People’s Review: Live!” online series, the nonpartisan Equality State Policy Center will host a panel of national and Wyoming-based experts next week to discuss the power of voting.
“Voting in a free and fair election is one of the most fundamental ways that we the people exercise our power over the government and, as a result, protect our rights as citizens and bring about policies that benefit the people,” ESPC Executive Director Chris Merrill said in a news release.
The roundtable discussion, “The Power of Voting” will take place from 5-6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 15, via Zoom. The event is free and open to the public, and people can register online at https://equalitystate.org/the-peoples-review/ to receive an invitation to participate live.
Interest in voting and the election are higher than they’ve ever been, according to voter education groups around the nation. Many voters across the Equality State want to understand the best way to engage in this year’s general election.
“Wyoming has done a pretty good job of ensuring that voters can safely and securely cast their ballots this year,” Merrill said. “All registered voters were sent an absentee ballot request form. Casting an absentee ballot, either by mail or in person, is a great way to vote if you’re trying to avoid election day crowds.”
“The Power of Voting” will feature Susan Simpson, president of Wyoming League of Women Voters; Audrey Kline, national policy director for the National Vote at Home Institute; Ricardo Ramirez, voting rights advisor at the Brennan Center for Justice; and Election Division Director Kai Schon of the Wyoming Secretary of State’s Office (pending).
This is one of many educational opportunities that ESPC is offering this election season. In July, it hosted “When Women Vote” with four state and national experts on women’s suffrage. ESPC now offers a series on its website called “Unpacking Your Ballot,” which discusses various aspects of your ballots, including Amendment A and retaining judges and justices. In addition, ESPC is partnering with its coalition members for Get Out the Vote informational events via Zoom and maintains a Voting 101 section on its website.
The biggest reminder ESPC offers? Make a plan to vote.
“Plan ahead,” Merrill said. “Anything we can do that encourages greater participation in our democracy stands to benefit everyone. Our democracy thrives when more people participate.”