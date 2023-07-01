Fredric Eshelman

Fredric Eshelman has given notice that he will appeal the loss of his corner-crossing lawsuit. 

The owner of the Elk Mountain Ranch that’s the site of a widely watched corner-crossing case filed a notice Thursday stating he will appeal the loss of his federal civil suit.

Fredric Eshelman’s appeal will be made in the 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Denver, according to protocol. It could take longer than two weeks — even into late August — before the specifics of Eshelman’s objections are laid out in documents.

