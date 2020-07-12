LARAMIE – Throughout July, the Equality State Policy Center is focusing on women’s leadership in Wyoming, with online trainings and an upcoming episode of the People’s Review: Live!
This month’s People’s Review: Live!, When Women Vote: Women’s Suffrage, Voter Access & Women’s Representation, will be online Thursday, July 16, from 5-6 p.m. It is a free community event open to everybody. Viewers must register online in advance of the event to receive an invitation to join the Zoom conference.
“We just celebrated the 150th anniversary of women’s suffrage in Wyoming, 2020 marks the centennial of the 19th Amendment, and now is an ideal time to look at the complicated history of women’s suffrage and talk about what that legacy means today,” said Jen Simon, senior policy adviser for the Equality State Policy Center and founder of the Wyoming Women’s Action Network.
“Women – especially indigenous women – still face barriers to vote and participate in public office. But we know that our communities benefit from greater voter participation and more diverse leadership,” Simon said. “We’re excited to have this incredible panel of state and national experts to talk about the challenges and opportunities.”
The People’s Review: Live! takes place on the third Thursday of every month. It is an interactive video discussion series meant to help people across Wyoming engage with ESPC’s mission, Wyoming’s government, pressing current events, subject matter experts and each other.
ESPC is also offering RUN WY – a new, ongoing, online six-week leadership and candidate training specifically tailored to women, with all women panelists and experts. The series runs from July 6 through Aug. 10 on Mondays from 5-6 p.m., and is a free, nonpartisan leadership development opportunity, open to everyone across Wyoming.
ESPC is a nonpartisan, nonprofit group working to help encourage civic engagement, inform voters and the general public about upcoming elections and help citizens run for office.