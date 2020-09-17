LARAMIE – As part of its monthly “People’s Review: Live!” online series, the Equality State Policy Center will host a panel of Wyoming journalists and editors this evening to look at how the nationwide decline in local journalism is hurting democracy, and what might be done to undo the damage.
The roundtable discussion, “Keeping It Local: Why Small-Town Journalism Matters to Democracy,” will take place from 5-6 p.m. via Zoom. The event is free and open to the public, and people can register online at https://equalitystate.org/the-peoples-review/ to receive an invitation to view it live.
A major PEN America study from 2019 found “as local journalism declines, government officials conduct themselves with less integrity, efficiency, and effectiveness, and corporate malfeasance goes unchecked. With the loss of local news, citizens (are) less likely to vote, less politically informed, and less likely to run for office.”
The panelists are all based in Wyoming and represent a range of media and ownership structures. Questions will address the current state of news coverage in Wyoming and ways forward.