LARAMIE — The Equality State Policy Center is building on the success of last year’s free, online, nonpartisan candidate training, RUN Wyoming.
This year’s RUN Wyoming is a free four-week offering beginning Thursday, Oct. 7. The series will consist of four hour-long segments offered once a week from 5-6 p.m. on Thursdays throughout October.
RUN Wyoming will feature state and national experts on topics including the nuts and bolts of planning a campaign, how to use social media effectively and how to fundraise for a run for office. Attendees will also hear from a bipartisan panel of elected officials, including State Auditor Kristi Racines, Natrona County Commissioner Brook Kaufmann, Crook County Clerk Linda Fritz and Jackson Mayor Hailey Morton Levinson, among other potential guests.
“We’re featuring women as presenters and women who currently serve in elected office at the state and local levels as a reminder that everyone should see elected service as a possibility, even when the odds may seem long,” said Jen Simon, senior policy adviser for ESPC. “We want the next generation of Wyoming’s leaders to reflect Wyoming’s people.”
Although women comprise half the population in Wyoming – and the Equality State was the first state in the nation to recognize women's right to vote and hold office – only 16 of 90 state legislators and 18 of 93 county commissioners are currently women. Very few women have served or currently serve as mayor, and no women have ever been elected sheriff. But there are bright spots: two of out three members of Wyoming's federal delegation are women, and women hold two of the state's top five elected offices.
The schedule for RUN Wyoming 2021 is:
Oct. 7: Nuts & Bolts of Campaigning with Jessica Jaubert Owner and Principal of Three Elephant PR
Oct. 14: Fundraising for your Campaign with Kristin Walker, Chief of Staff for U.S. Senator Cynthia Lummis
Oct. 21: Wyoming Women in Elected Roles with panelists State Auditor KristiRacines (R), Natrona County Commissioner Brook Kaufmann (R), Crook County ClerkLinda Fritz (R), and Jackson Mayor Hailey Morton Levinson
Oct. 28: Taking Your Social Media to The Next Level