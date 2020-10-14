LARAMIE – Equality State Policy Center announced that in recent elections, Wyoming has had the lowest voter turnout in the region, lagging behind Colorado, Utah, Idaho, Montana, South Dakota and Nebraska.
The nonpartisan center is working to help improve voter participation statewide and, as part of this effort, is offering a suite of resources and information ahead of the Nov. 3 general election.
“Voting is generally pretty straightforward in Wyoming,” said Chris Merrill, ESPC’s executive director. “But people can and do run into problems. This year, during the pandemic – as well as what we hope will be an uptick in voter turnout – we want to make sure voters know what to expect. We want them to know their rights and have the information they need to cast their ballots safely and securely.”
Leading up to the election, ESPC is:
• Hosting a free, live, virtual roundtable discussion about “The Power of Voting” with voting rights experts from 5-6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 15 via Zoom.
• Offering a voter hotline through Election Day. Anyone who experiences problems registering to vote in Wyoming or runs into issues at their polling place is encouraged to call 307-228-4163 or email cmerrill@equalitystate.org.
• Providing a series on its website called “Unpacking Your Ballot,” which breaks down some of the less-publicized issues on the ballot.
• Recommending that Wyomingites vote by absentee ballot – and if mailing their absentee ballots, to be sure to send them no later than Oct. 20.
“Voting with an absentee ballot is something we can do right now,” Merrill said. “It’s a safe, secure and easy way to vote. It also allows you to spend more time with your ballot and to research less-publicized issues and lesser-known candidates and races so you can make well-informed choices.”
He said voters opting to return their absentee ballots by mail should do so no later than Oct. 20 to ensure their votes arrive in time to be counted. Voters can also hand-deliver their ballots to the county clerk’s office during business hours on or before Nov. 3.
“We want voters to know there are resources available to help them understand all their options about when, where and how to vote,” Merrill said. “Your county clerk’s office will help if you call the office or stop by. The Wyoming Secretary of State’s Office can help as well. And ESPC can help. If you have questions, or if you just aren’t sure about something, please reach out! Your voice is important and your vote matters.”