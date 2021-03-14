LARAMIE – A new nonpartisan report from the Wyoming Women’s Foundation and the Equality State Policy Center is the focus of an upcoming public discussion, hosted by the Equality State Policy Center.
The six-page report, “Wyoming Women in Elected Roles,” was prepared by the Wyoming Survey and Analysis Center at the University of Wyoming. It explains the importance of representation – regardless of political party – and it offers policy recommendations that support electing more women.
The roundtable discussion, “Wyoming Women in Elected Roles,” will take place from 5-6 p.m. Thursday, March 18, via Zoom. It will feature a number of prominent women who hold or have held elected office in Wyoming.
The event is free and open to the public, and people can register online at https://equalitystate.org/the-peoples-review/ to receive an invitation to join live.
Although women comprise roughly half of Wyoming’s population, they make up a much smaller percentage of elected officials. Currently, just 18% of Wyoming legislators are women. Only one in five county commissioners are women, while six of Wyoming’s 23 counties do not have a single female commissioner.