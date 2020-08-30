CHEYENNE – Sam’s Auto Sales & Parts has sat at the corner of South Greeley Highway and College Drive since 1937, when Sylvia and Sam Menkin set up shop after driving across the country from Illinois.
The family lived and worked there for more than 80 years, amassing an extensive collection of tools, antiques and classic cars in a variety of models and colors. Their son, Rich, eventually took over, running Wyoming Auto Auctions and the shop for a number of years in south Cheyenne.
On Saturday, decades worth of collectibles from Sam’s were put up for auction, along with the commercial real estate location, as Rich plans to focus his efforts on other business endeavors.
Reflecting on his time running the auction and shop, Rich said, “It’s just been a thrill.”
More than 125 people crowded around the auctioneer’s stand on Saturday, while more participants placed their bids online. The glossy, classic cars were the star of the show, but a number of other collectibles were scattered on tables throughout the site: film cameras, model cars and even a collection of switchblades with U.S. presidents on them.
Put on by Longmont-based Pacific Auction Company, the event also drew a number of folks from Colorado. With the COVID-19 pandemic causing so many event cancellations, a number of car fanatics have missed out on car shows and auctions they normally attend during the summer.
Such was the case for Daryl Wiest and Gary Lebsack, who are members of a Corvette club in Colorado. Neither had their eye on anything specific at Saturday’s auction, but as self-proclaimed “car guys,” they wanted to come take a look.
“We grew up in the era of all these cars,” Wiest said. Lebsack added, “It’s the nostalgia.”
The pair brought their extensive knowledge of cars with them, pointing out different details and modifications on collectibles as they browsed the lot. According to them, one of the sure signs of a serious car buyer is when they bring their empty trailer.
Luckily for those buyers, they had a large variety to choose from.
According to Aaron Ault, manager and director of operations for Pacific Auction, the auction had between 30 and 40 collector cars and another 20 daily drivers for folks to bid on. Some of the notable collector cars were a restored 1969 Road Runner Convertible, two 1957 Thunderbirds and a 1962 Corvette, which was sold to a bidder who offered $50,000.
Just like at any auction, each person may take a different approach to bidding. Bob Martin, a friend of Rich Menkin who was at Saturday’s event, said most people go in beforehand with a price ceiling.
But even with an initial price point, Martin said some bidders can be persuaded to go higher in the heat of the moment and the spirit of the auction.
“When the bidding starts, sometimes the ceiling goes out the window,” Martin said.