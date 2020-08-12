RAWLINS – Wyoming fire crews were securing the perimeter of the Bradley Fire on Tuesday, and no fire growth is expected to occur.
The fire is 50% contained, and very minimal fire behavior, like smoldering and some interior torching, is expected to occur, but should not pose any additional threat.
Evacuations along Long Creek were lifted at 6 a.m. Tuesday. Landowners who plan to return to their property are being asked to stop by the Incident Command Post, located at the North Red Hills Campground for a fire update and coordination on any fire activities that may be occurring.
The Bradley Fire remains at approximately 1,700 acres, and started at approximately 2:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 7. The cause of the fire is unknown.