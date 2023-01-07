For the past two years, we have been delighted to hear that Wyoming Tribune Eagle readers have grown increasingly passionate about our digital products. Many use them every day, and they have appreciated the changes we’ve made along the way.
Like any product, though, there’s always room for improvement, and our e-Edition readers have offered suggestions to make them even better.
Effective Tuesday, Jan. 10, those requests will become a reality as we roll out our new, improved 7-days-a-week e-Edition!
APG has identified Cheyenne and our sister paper in Janesville, Wisconsin, as the first places we are making these changes available.
Over the next several days, you’ll see notes on social media, in the paper and in your email inbox about the improvements. Every day, you’ll get an email with a link, sending you to the e-Edition. Just click that link and use your same username and password to get access to the great journalism we provide every day.
What improvements will you find?
You can do a keyword search on a subject for the last 30 days. Want to see every article we wrote during that time about the Cowboys’ basketball season? Enter that into the search field, and all of the articles will be available.
When you open an article, you can change the font size and magnification.
You can ask the e-Edition to read you any article, and it will, through the speakers of your preferred device.
You can print any page. (We’ve already tried it ourselves with the crosswords, and it works great!)
The resolution of the articles and photos in the replica (the view that looks like the daily paper) is pristine and can be magnified to suit your needs.
If you have any problems logging on, please let us know. Most likely, it’s going to be an issue with your username and password saved in your browser, and it may be a matter of reentering them when you first log in.
Let us know what you think! We look forward to your feedback. Go to our Facebook page for more updates on this and other issues, as well as links to our award-winning news, sports and entertainment coverage of Southeast Wyoming.
As always, thank you for being a loyal reader. Your support of our journalism and advertising services means the world to us!
— Brian Martin, WTE managing editor, and Tad Kilgore, director of audience and distribution