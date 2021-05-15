CHEYENNE – Despite a misty, overcast Saturday morning, a few dozen residents braved the elements for the fourth annual Cheyenne Day of Service, largely pitching in for beautification efforts along the Crow Creek in the southern part of the city.
With trash bags in hand, several residents worked along the Crow Creek area near Optimist Park throughout the morning, picking up the plastic, soda cans and Styrofoam scattered along the banks of the creek.
As she worked along one of those spots, Maria Kopper, who came to the event with her husband John, said she was excited to join the effort, which came a day after the 16th annual Cheyenne Day of Giving saw a record number of donations made by residents.
“Cleaning up this area is so important,” Kopper said. “With all the wind we have, it’s a problem. Things get scattered, and we’re happy to help clean up.”
Although the weather was a bit rainy, it wasn’t an issue for any of the residents who came out for the initiative.
“Whatever the weather, if there’s an absence of wind, we can handle it,” Kopper said.
Cheyenne Mayor Patrick Collins, who was among the cleanup crew, said the city is “full of volunteers,” with the Day of Service yet another reflection of that.
He added the cleanup initiative is much needed for some spots in Cheyenne.
“We’ve had a windy winter, so the trash and bags get blown into those areas, and you can’t really get it cleaned up in the wintertime,” Collins said. “This is a great time for us to work on our curb appeal, and I would appeal to everybody to do the same thing in their neighborhoods, along their streets … This should be an ongoing thing.”
Indeed, a few attending the Day of Service were carrying on their efforts from other parts of the year.
Shawna Coleman, who lives near Optimist Park, said she and her boyfriend, Gabe Lopez, would frequently see the trash along Crow Creek when walking their dog. Eventually, they organized an effort online to cleanup the area, with plans to continue cleaning up throughout this summer. More information about the ongoing effort can be found on the Facebook page “Keep Crow Creek Clean.”
Lopez, who was donning waders Saturday as he sorted through trash in the creek, said he hopes to keep the momentum going to beautify Cheyenne.
“Last year was a lot worse with the trash, which is good,” Lopez said. “There’s still quite a bit of trash, but last year was worse, for sure. We’ll get there eventually. Every little bit helps.”