WASHINGTON, D.C. – The U.S. Department of Agriculture has extended through Sept. 30, the eviction moratorium for homeowners of properties financed or guaranteed by USDA.
“The United States is still reeling from a nationwide housing affordability crisis brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic,” said USDA Deputy Under Secretary for Rural Development Justin Maxson. “USDA is taking this important action today to allow individuals and families who face eviction from homes purchased with USDA Single-Family Housing loans more time to maintain safe and stable housing, whether it’s in their current homes, or by obtaining alternative housing options.
“Actions like the one we’re announcing today are part of President Biden’s strategy to ensure a stable and equitable recovery from the disruptions of the COVID-19 pandemic and will provide continued protection for thousands of individuals and families in rural America.”
USDA also reminds servicers that the Single Family foreclosure moratorium will also expire on July 31. After this date, no new foreclosure filings should occur until homeowners are reviewed for new options to reduce their payments and stay in their homes. USDA released new COVID-19 Single Family Housing Guaranteed Loan Program loss mitigation options on July 23.
Beyond Sept. 30, USDA will continue to support homeowners experiencing financial hardship due to the pandemic by making loss mitigation options available to help keep them in their homes. Homeowners and renters can also visit www.consumerfinance.gov/housing for up-to-date information on their relief options, protections and key deadlines from USDA and other federal agencies.