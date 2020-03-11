CHEYENNE – Weather permitting, crews with S&S Builders will resume slab repair work in Cheyenne beginning March 16 in the northbound lanes of College Drive near the intersection with Lincolnway.
Once the northbound lanes are complete, crews will shift to the southbound lanes of College Drive near the intersection with Campstool Road.
Commuters and travelers should drive cautiously in the work zones and expect delays; traffic will be reduced to one lane during the slab repair operations.
This is the second segment of a project that started last year, which also included repairs on eastbound Interstate 80 near the northbound Interstate 25 ramp.
Contact WYDOT Resident Engineer Kevin Erickson at kevin.erickson@wyo.gov with any questions.