...RED FLAG WARNING FOR STRONG WEST WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY
TUESDAY FOR PORTIONS OF SOUTHEAST WYOMING AND THE NORTHERN
NEBRASKA PANHANDLE...
...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO
8 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WEST TO WEST NORTHWEST WINDS AND
LOW HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 430, 431, 436, AND 437...
* HUMIDITY...Afternoon humidity 9 to 15 percent.
* WIND...West to west-northwest winds 15 to 25 mph sustained
with possible gusts to 35 to 40 mph.
* IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
&&
1 of 2
Old Faithful and onlookers at Yellowstone National Park. Mark Wilcox/Wyoming Business Report
POWELL — While reports of an impending eruption of the Yellowstone volcano are popular on internet sites and social media, the reports are greatly exaggerated, according to a U.S. Geological Survey geophysicist.
Verifiable facts shared by the agency are commonly used to sound the alarm.
But those facts are often used out of context to drive clicks, said Michael Poland, a geophysicist at the Yellowstone Volcano Observatory. And they cheapen the Yellowstone experience, he claims.
“In an effort to get people to watch their YouTube channel or documentary, they play up that Yellowstone is a powder keg or ticking time bomb. I can’t stand those phrases,” Poland said. “It’s a disservice to the place. It’s cheap. It’s lazy.”
The June 12 flood that devastated the northern section of Yellowstone National Park — which coincided with an earthquake swarm that included a 4.2 magnitude rumbler in the northeast corner of the park — has been cited as proof of impending doom for those in Yellowstone National Park and beyond.
An internet search of the volcano produces many such reports.
Poland confirmed the flood was the worst in recorded history and there were nearly 150 measurable earthquakes in the ecosystem in June. There were 67 alone in a swarm near Mammoth Hot Springs.
But none of these events have affected the volcano. It is resting peacefully.
Poland said the only noticeable difference to the geothermal ecosystem was a little added moisture to the system. The result: The time between eruptions at geysers like Old Faithful may decrease slightly.
“There’s a statistical correlation between precipitation and the interval between eruptions. In wet years, Old Faithful, for example, will erupt slightly more frequently. In drier years, it erupts less frequently. A single rainfall event doesn’t make for a wet or dry year,” he said.