SHERIDAN – Wyoming’s reserve account may fill to a record $2 billion this year due to high oil prices, but relying on volatile commodities like oil, gas and coal to fund public services means state coffers are susceptible to the same volatile boom and bust cycles as the energy industry.
The energy industry has carried the burden of funding state services for decades, which some experts argue is unsustainable.
In Wyoming, the average adult in a three-person family with an income of $65,000 and a home valued at $270,000 pays $3,770 in taxes. They each receive $28,280 back in state services, according to Ashley Harpstreith with the Wyoming Taxpayers Association.
Since the inception of the severance tax in the 1970s, Wyoming’s general fund has been dependent on the minerals industry. In the early 2000s, as much as 75% of the state’s budget was made up of energy revenue, according to Harpstreith. Today, a third of the state’s revenue comes from investments and about half of the state’s general fund revenue for the discretionary budget is from energy.
“When we bust, we get into trouble. During the pandemic in June of 2020, we went to zero rigs for the first time since statehood. Our revenues just plummeted,” Harpstreith said.
At that time, Gov. Mark Gordon recommended huge cuts to the general fund, which lawmakers made.
Coming into the 2023 general session, which begins in January, the state’s Consensus Revenue Estimating Group, or CREG, is predicting that the Legislative Stabilization Reserve Account may exceed $2 billion for the first time ever.
University of Wyoming Economist Rob Godby, who sits on the CREG, said production in Wyoming is down, partly due to a worker shortage. Lower public revenue may be partially alleviated because of high energy prices in the short term, but in the long term, as energy prices fall, Wyoming will need production to maintain the current revenue model.
“We have long known that our revenue model really depends on being able to create energy to sell to other people that we can tax,” he said.
Delay
While cracks within Wyoming’s taxation system existed pre-pandemic, this year will likely end up being a windfall year. That means it may be difficult to get discussion on restructuring Wyoming’s taxation system going when lawmakers convene in January.
“This (may) allow us to delay into the future the day we have to deal with the fact that our revenue model is imbalanced,” Godby said. “People don’t bear the burden of the cost of services that we take for granted in this state.”
According to Harpstreith, lawmakers created a “Tax Reform 2000” group around two decades ago. They came up with about 100 recommendations, and of those, the Legislature has implemented around 40 or 50. There are three main “levers,” she said, that could be pulled to change the system: an income tax, property tax changes and sales taxes. Sales tax in Wyoming has more than 50 exemptions, she said, meaning that option has been largely eroded.
Sen. Mike Gierau, D-Jackson, suggested that all lawmakers band together and remove the dozens of sales tax exemptions on the books, equalizing the system without raising taxes.
“All of us need to get together, lock arms and jump off the cliff together to eliminate all of them at once,” he said. “That way, we can look everyone in the face and say we didn’t raise taxes. We stopped exempting people who had gotten those different exemptions over the years.”
While it may seem like a low priority to talk about restructuring during good times, now is the time to do it, Gierau said, although he’s not holding out hope.
“We need to redo our whole tax system, which is based on ad valorem taxes for extraction and extractive mineral industries,” Gierau said. “A tax restructuring will have to come at some point. That reckoning will have to come.”
Property taxes
Sen. Dave Kinskey, R-Sheridan, said that during this session, his priority will be to do something about double-digit percentage increases on property taxes in Wyoming, perhaps with a cap on property taxes.
“The big issue this coming session with regard to the tax issue is quite simply that property taxes have gone up by double digits for two years in a row,” he said. “The burden is too great. I’m working on a bill to give people a rebate back, and try to cap how rapidly those property taxes can increase.”
To completely overhaul Wyoming’s tax structure will take a crisis. Any discussion on that, he said, will likely be eclipsed by the property tax discussion.
“I don’t think anything will get done in terms of the tax structure overall until there is a crisis. We have been hearing that we are about to run out of money for eight years now,” Kinskey said. “Somehow we keep getting through.”