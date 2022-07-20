Every year, Cheyenne Frontier Days allows visitors to partake in age-old Western traditions and get a taste of what life was like in the early days of Wyoming. Just a few miles away from Frontier Park, the Downtown Development Authority has three historic walking tours that show how Cheyenne got its start and became the host of the “Daddy of 'em All” rodeo.

The historic walking tours are self-guided and can be completed at any pace. There are three tours that all build off of each other. The first tour is the shortest and encompasses 10 blocks, the second tour is a total of 16 blocks, and the longest tour is nearly two miles long and features 30 blocks of Cheyenne.

