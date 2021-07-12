LARAMIE – A University of Wyoming Extension publication promotes the local food movement across Wyoming, connecting consumers with producers, according to its authors.
“Wyoming’s farmers markets, Community Supported Agriculture operations and other food ventures are open for the season, and that means plenty of locally produced products are available statewide,” said Cole Ehmke, UW Extension specialist in rural entrepreneurship and project coordinator, in a release.
The 2021 Wyoming Specialty Crop Directory, www.uwyo.edu/uwe/specialtycrops, has nearly 800 listings, including many for producers and the specialty crops they offer. Among their offerings are fresh vegetables and fruits, culinary herbs and spices, honey and homemade goods such as jams, jellies, salsas, barbecue and hot sauces, pickled and fermented vegetables, fruit pies and wine.
“Our goal is to help residents and visitors alike find local sources for specialty crops and goods made out of these crops,” Ehmke said.
The directory was compiled by publication editor and co-author Robert Waggener.
Many of the listings are essentially a brief story about someone having an idea to create a specialty crop food venture and then having the grit to get it started, said Waggener.
To request a hard copy, fill out the form at https://www.uwyo.edu/uwe/specialtycrops/, or contact Ehmke at cehmke@uwyo.edu or 307-766-3782.