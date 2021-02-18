CHEYENNE – Motorists should brace themselves for even higher gas prices in the days ahead, enhanced by the extreme cold weather hitting much of the country, according to GasBuddy.com.
At least a dozen refineries have been impacted throughout the southern U.S., with about 3.48 million barrels of refining capacity lost every 24 hours as of Tuesday, Feb. 15, according to GasBuddy.com. This includes 11 refineries in Texas and one in Kansas that have at least partially shut down due to the extremely cold weather.
Refineries are exposed to the elements, and unlike facilities in the North, which prepare for cold weather, few refineries in the South have protection from these historically low temperatures. Every day that these refineries are not operating, the country is consuming more gasoline than it produces, swiftly impacting inventories, Gasbuddy.com said.
As a result, the national average price of gasoline may jump 10 to 20 cents per gallon from its current price of $2.54 per gallon over the next two weeks. Such an increase in prices could lead the national average to rise to $2.75 per gallon, the highest prices since 2019 and the highest seasonal prices in more than five years.
“The quicker the affected refineries are able to come back online, the better, and perhaps less painful for motorists than if they remain out of service for even longer,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.com.
GasBuddy.com expects the national average could rise to near $3 per gallon closer to Memorial Day weekend as refineries eventually begin to switch over to EPA-mandated cleaner summer fuels.