CHEYENNE – F.E. Warren Air Force Base will honor Cheyenne’s front line COVID-19 responders with a community flyover Saturday, May 16.
At approximately noon, a formation of four UH-1N Hueys from the 37th Helicopter Squadron will fly over Cheyenne proper, then over Cheyenne Regional Medical Center and the state Capitol.
“This is an opportunity for us to express our sincere appreciation to all of Cheyenne’s health care workers, first responders and essential personnel who are working on the front lines to combat the coronavirus,” said Col. Peter M. Bonetti, 90th Missile Wing commander, in a news release.
Residents along the flight path will be able to see the flyover from the safety of their homes. However, base officials ask that you maintain social distancing guidelines during this event.
Residents along the flight path can expect a few seconds of noise as the helicopters pass overhead.