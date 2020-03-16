CHEYENNE – Due to concerns about the coronavirus, F.E. Warren Air Force Base announced closures to some of its facilities beginning Monday.
There are currently no cases of COVID-19 at the base, and the following facilities are closed until further notice:
Arts & Crafts
Fall hall/bowling alley
Archery range
Higher Grounds (Airman Ministry Center)
Auto hobby shop
Museum
Base pool
Teen’s center annex
Theater
Trail’s End Club
Chapel (worship services) & Chapel Community Center
The following facilities will remain open:
Chaplain Services
Airman & Family Readiness Center
CDC & Youth Center
DFAC
Education Center
Stables
Commissary, BX
Fam Camp/Lodging (essential billeting)
Shoppette
Legal Assistance Services
Gate operations have also changed. These are the schedules until further notice:
Gate 1: Closed
Gate 2: Normal 24-hour operations
Gate 5: Open Monday through Friday from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Visitor access will only be granted for mission-essential visitors using the extended pass procedure through unit leadership and the Pass and ID office, which can be contacted at 307-773-1853. Retiree and veteran access is not affected at this time.
For more information, contact the F.E. Warren Public Affairs Office at 307-773-3381.