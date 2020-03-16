CHEYENNE – Due to concerns about the coronavirus, F.E. Warren Air Force Base announced closures to some of its facilities beginning Monday.

There are currently no cases of COVID-19 at the base, and the following facilities are closed until further notice:

Arts & Crafts

Fall hall/bowling alley

Archery range

Higher Grounds (Airman Ministry Center)

Auto hobby shop

Museum

Base pool

Teen’s center annex

Theater

Trail’s End Club

Chapel (worship services) & Chapel Community Center

The following facilities will remain open:

Chaplain Services

Airman & Family Readiness Center

CDC & Youth Center

DFAC

Education Center

Stables

Commissary, BX

Fam Camp/Lodging (essential billeting)

Shoppette

Legal Assistance Services

Gate operations have also changed. These are the schedules until further notice:

Gate 1: Closed

Gate 2: Normal 24-hour operations

Gate 5: Open Monday through Friday from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Visitor access will only be granted for mission-essential visitors using the extended pass procedure through unit leadership and the Pass and ID office, which can be contacted at 307-773-1853. Retiree and veteran access is not affected at this time.

For more information, contact the F.E. Warren Public Affairs Office at 307-773-3381.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus