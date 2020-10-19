CHEYENNE – F.E. Warren Air Force Base is conducting an ongoing exercise that began Monday, Oct. 19, and is scheduled to end next Monday, Oct. 26.
This exercise is designed to ensure that airmen assigned to the 90th Missile Wing are maintaining mission readiness, and are continuing to be a safe, secure, effective deterrent force, according to a base news release.
Traffic delays at and around Gate 1 (located on Randall Avenue) and Gate 2 (located on Missile Drive) should be expected during the exercise.
Occasional emergency response efforts may be conducted at different customer service locations. Customer service related agencies may experience short-notice closures and delays. Additional emergency response vehicles, sirens and announcements over the “giant voice” systems may be heard during the exercise.
Please plan to arrive early and call in advance to ensure appointments and services are not impacted.
For additional information about what is happening on base, visit the F.E. Warren Facebook Page.