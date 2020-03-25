CHEYENNE – F.E. Warren Air Force Based is now under Health Protection Condition (HPCON) Charlie, in accordance with Secretary of the Air Force direction to combat the spread of COVID-19 across the Department of the Air Force and our local communities.
“We have to take the necessary actions to ensure we protect our mission,” Col. Peter Bonetti, 90th Missile Wing commander, said in a prepared statement. “We are working closely with our regional, state and county officials to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus within our community.”
Operational readiness has not been affected by these changes.
As of Wednesday, there was still the one positive case of COVID-19 of an adult, military member assigned to F.E. Warren Air Force Base.
The requirements of HPCON Charlie are mandatory for all F.E. Warren AFB service members, DoD civilians, contractor employees and family members.
HPCON Charlie measures include the following actions:
Restricted base access for non-essential visitors, including:
No non-DoD ID cardholders are authorized access.
Limited access for veterans and retirees:
• Tuesday & Thursday 1-4:30 p.m.
• Permitted to access commissary, base exchange and medical clinic.
• For prescriptions through the pharmacy, please call the medical clinic at 307-773-3461. There will be a 72-hour processing time.
• For prescription pickup, retirees and veterans will utilize the tent adjacent to the medical clinic. Signs will be posted to direct you.
Gate hours have also been adjusted:
Gate 1: Closed
Gate 2: Normal 24-hour operations
Gate 5: Open to commercial traffic only, Monday through Friday, 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.
For more information, visit https://www.warren.af.mil/FEW-COVID-19-INFO/ or the F.E. Warren AFB Facebook page, www.facebook.com/FEWarrenAirForceBase.