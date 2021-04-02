CHEYENNE – F.E. Warren Air Force Base will conduct an active-shooter exercise next Tuesday, April 6.
Residents should expect possible traffic delays at the gates and around the base, according to a news release. Please plan to arrive early and call in advance to ensure appointments and services are not impacted.
Additional emergency response vehicles, sirens and announcements over the “giant voice” systems may be heard during the exercise.
For more information, visit the F.E. Warren Facebook page @FEWarrenAirForceBase.