CHEYENNE — The audience may have been small at the Laramie County Library on Thursday evening, but four airmen from F.E. Warren Air Force Base bared their souls while sharing their experiences with racial discrimination both in and outside of Cheyenne.
After a moderator led them through a set of questions regarding the highs and lows of their time at F.E. Warren, the panel present for “Tell Me Your Story: One Cheyenne” ultimately identified one major takeaway that could help improve race relations in the city and military — advocacy.
They emphasized that residents cannot be bystanders to racial discrimination, no matter how small the instance. Even when it’s uncomfortable, change is possible when Wyomingites use their voice and stand up for strangers when they witness injustice.
“I think conversations like this are a step in the right direction, but there’s definitely still a long way to go,” said Master Sgt. Chris Kilbourne, whose duties require him to address the problems airmen are experiencing.
Kilbourne, who is caucasian; Capt. Ian Batin, who is Asian American; and Master Sgt. Marcus Bias and Senior Airman Dashaun Samuels, who are both Black, each shared significant viewpoints on their diverse set of experiences.
At first, the airmen expressed their frustration with experiencing racial bias in the Air Force. While Kilbourne learned to laugh off remarks about him having red hair, he’s also had recruits break down over similar language directed at them.
In one formative event, Kilbourne led a flight of 60 recruits — half from Philadelphia, half from rural Georgia — through the awkward phases of getting to know one another as a group. Three weeks into training, the majority of the Black airmen in his flight came to tell him they were being called the N-word in the showers.
They also said one instructor made the comment that “they weren’t in the inner city anymore, they didn’t have to lie to try and cover for their friends.”
The majority of the event was built off the foundation of the airmen’s experiences with racism growing up.
Batin joked that he was raised in “the only racist part of California” and was harshly bullied for his race and for being overweight. However, the Air Force led to an entirely different racial experience.
“I got to the Air Force, and people told me that I was worth something,” he said. “Somebody told me one time, ‘Hey, man, you’re doing a great job. You’re worth something.’ I was like, ‘Shoot, I can do whatever I want.’
“I’m Air Force — I’m blue. It doesn’t matter where I came from.”
Bias also recalled some negative memories from his childhood in Beaumont, Texas, where he grew up in a community riddled with drugs and gang violence.
As a highly touted tennis player in Beaumont, Bias, despite his skill, was ignored by a tennis coach due to the color of his skin. It took beating the coach’s son in a “King of the Court” style tournament for the man to acknowledge him.
He hasn’t personally experienced anything as blatant an offense as this in Cheyenne, but he’s well aware of those who have. The instance of an off-duty airman being refused service at a local gun store due to the color of his skin in 2022 was mentioned several times throughout the night.
Samuels, however, did have a negative experience recently. While pumping gas, a car rolled by and someone inside called him the N-word.
“This shouldn’t happen, and I see it every day,” said Bias, who is the SEO for the Equal Opportunity Office on base. “I am exhausted after seeing case by case of discrimination, bullying, sexual harassment, all these things that we see and say, ‘That doesn’t happen in the Air Force.’
“I thought I was leaving an environment of targeting and hazing — going to a place where things like this don’t happen. Then I get to Cheyenne and I hear about (discrimination) in the local community.”
The conversation soon turned to discussing the potential impacts on the Air Force if racial disputes become more common.
Kilbourne, who was previously stationed at Malmstrom Air Force Base in Montana, reflected on knowing a Black airman who was forced to relocate his family after being harassed by white suprematist groups near their recently acquired home.
With how much diversity F.E. Warren adds to the community, repercussions like that are entirely possible should airmen feel threatened enough at their duty station. Conversely, as with the aforementioned racially motivated gun store case, members of the Air Force will no longer frequent certain establishments in the city.
“If we don’t address diversity and inclusion in this early stage, when we have a chance to, worse things are going to happen,” Bias said. “From looking at the data from a military standpoint, we make up the diversity in this organization.
“What happens if, you know, we just won’t be able to go to these establishments? That could have an effect on the economy.”
The result is a dangerous racial environment that, at the very least, will elevate the risk for mental health struggles in airmen. That will prevent many airmen from conducting their duties, especially those that are part of the Personal Reliability Program — those whose responsibilities require them to carry a firearm.
Batin is one such airman, since he is an intercontinental ballistic missile operator. If he were to require several days away from his position for mental health reasons, it would require a restructuring of his post that makes it much more difficult to keep things running on schedule.
This is a particularly important balance to maintain in regard to nuclear deterrence, the No. 1 priority of F.E. Warren.
“Who are you going to put (in the empty position), a person who already worked two weeks? Now they’re missing their family,” Batin said. “Now they’re tired, they’re frustrated, they’re making decisions in a headspace that they shouldn’t be in on the job.”