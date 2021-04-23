CHEYENNE – On Saturday, MHS GENESIS, the Department of Defense’s new electronic health record system, was slated to go live at the 90th Medical Group on F.E. Warren Air Force Base.
F.E. Warren will transition to a new, modern electronic health record with the deployment of MHS GENESIS, which provide a single electronic health record for service members, veterans and their families.
Through MHS GENESIS, beneficiaries will be able to view their health information, exchange secure messages with their care team, request prescription renewals, view notes from clinical visits, request medical and active-duty dental appointments, and access a health library.
Appointment availability from April through June will be reduced, and appointment times may increase as the medics adjust to new technology and workflows.
In preparation for the transition, log into the existing patient portal at www.tricareonline.com to ensure you have an account. Existing Tricare Online accounts will migrate to the new MHS Genesis Patient Portal, located at www.patientportal.mhsgenesis.health.mil.
Beneficiaries are encouraged to create a Premium DS Logon account at https://myaccess.dmdc.osd.mil in order to access the MHS GENESIS Patient Portal.
For more information, visit MHS GENESIS on at https://www.health.mil/Military-Health-Topics/Technology/Military-Electronic-Health-Record/MHS-GENESIS.