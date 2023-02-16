Chief Master Sergeant Sylvetris Hlongwane, Command Chief for the 90th Missile Wing, smiles and applauds following the presentation of a key figure in black history during F.E. Warren’s Black History Month Celebration at Trail’s End Ballroom on Wednesday.
Chief Master Sergeant Sylvetris Hlongwane, Command Chief for the 90th Missile Wing, speaks after being presented as the final key figure in Black history during F.E. Warren’s Black History Month Celebration at Trail’s End Ballroom on Wednesday.
Senior Airman Joseph Mejias, 900th Missile Security Operations Squadron, presents Eguene Bullard during F.E. Warren's Black History Month Celebration at Trail's End Ballroom on Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023.
Chief Master Sergeant Sylvetris Hlongwane, Command Chief for the 90th Missile Wing, smiles and applauds following the presentation of a key figure in black history during F.E. Warren’s Black History Month Celebration at Trail’s End Ballroom on Wednesday.
Alyte Katilius/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Chief Master Sergeant Sylvetris Hlongwane, Command Chief for the 90th Missile Wing, speaks after being presented as the final key figure in Black history during F.E. Warren’s Black History Month Celebration at Trail’s End Ballroom on Wednesday.
Alyte Katilius/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Airman 1st class Matthew Brown, left, and Airman Jordan Lake chat during the social hour of F.E. Warren’s Black History Month Celebration at Trail’s End Ballroom on Wednesday.
Alyte Katilius/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Colonel Catherine V. Barrington, right, applauds following the presentation of a key figure in Black history during F.E. Warren’s Black History Month Celebration at Trail’s End Ballroom on Wednesday.
Alyte Katilius/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Tech. Sgt. Jasmine Borders, 90th Force Support Squadron, presents Patricia Bath during F.E. Warren's Black History Month Celebration at Trail's End Ballroom on Wednesday.
Alyte Katilius/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Airmen gather for F.E. Warren's Black History Month Celebration at Trail's End Ballroom on Wednesday.
Alyte Katilius/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Airmen listen to the presentations of key figures in Black history during F.E. Warren's Black History Month Celebration at Trail's End Ballroom on Wednesday.
Alyte Katilius/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Staff Sgt. Damon Matthews, 90th Missile Security Operations Squadron, presents Alexander Miles during F.E. Warren's Black History Month Celebration at Trail's End Ballroom on Wednesday.
Alyte Katilius/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Airmen applaud following the presentations of a key figure in black history during F.E. Warren's Black History Month Celebration at Trail's End Ballroom on Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023.
Alyte Katilius/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Senior Airman Joseph Mejias, 900th Missile Security Operations Squadron, presents Eguene Bullard during F.E. Warren's Black History Month Celebration at Trail's End Ballroom on Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023.
Alyte Katilius/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Technical Sergeant Furtick applauds during F.E. Warren's Black History Month Celebration at Trail's End Ballroom on Wednesday.
CHEYENNE — A moderate crowd gathered Wednesday afternoon in the Trail’s End Event Center on F.E. Warren Air Force Base for an Annual Black History Month Celebration.
Most of the attendees were airmen, dressed in uniform and patiently waiting for the relatively short service to start. As they waited, some airmen were recruited for interviews either by attending media or F.E. Warren’s on-base public relations team, while others enjoyed the complimentary soul food that was provided.
Among the crowd were higher-ups Colonel Catherine Barrington, Commander of the 90th Missile Wing; Colonel John Hundley, vice wing commander of the 90th Missile Wing, and Chief Master Sergeant Sylvetris Hlongwane, Command Chief of the 90th Missile Wing for F.E. Warren.
It was a particularly poignant event for CMSgt Hlongwane, who is the first African American woman to serve as Command Chief for F.E. Warren Air Force Base.
“We have something like this on base because a lot of our diverse population is African American,” CMSgt Hlongwane said in an interview before the event. “Making sure that everyone understands how important it is that we acknowledge and honor contributions of everyone that makes up team Air Force is very important.”
Though the event got off to a late start, the crowd lingered after Colonel Barrington gave the opening remarks to begin a social hour where food was served for airmen in attendance. Eventually, the featured presentation started where airmen honored the life stories of lesser-known African American figures in American history.
These figures were intentionally compiled to include stories of innovators the average person hadn’t previously been aware of, but have made a significant impact on modern technology. Airmen took the stage and spoke in first person, telling each figure’s personal story and only revealing the name of their historical figure at the end of each speech.
Tech Sergeant Shaniqa Carter, organizer of the event, designed the program in hopes of encouraging a more personal connection to the story of each person.
“You feel it more when it’s coming from a person,” TSgt Carter said. “I wanted to do speeches because it grabs the audience a little bit more, it’s a little bit more personal. (The speakers) can kind of put some personality spin on it a little bit.”
Depictions included Fredrick Jones, the inventor of the refrigeration unit; Garrett Morgan, who invented the precursor to the modern gas mask and the three-position traffic light; and Patricia Bath, an ophthalmologist best known for inventing the medical device that uses lasers to remove cataracts (more commonly known as “LASEK/LASIK” eye surgery).
Some figures were recognized for their trailblazing role as African American servicemen.
Eugene Bullard was the first Black fighter pilot in history, flying for the French Foreign Legion and French Air Service in The Great War. Bessie Coleman was also recognized for being the first Black woman to earn a pilot’s license, eventually becoming a celebrated stunt pilot.
Other recognized figures were Lewis Latimer, Alexander Miles and James West.
But the presentation concluded with the story of a figure from F.E. Warren’s own ranks — that of CMSgt Hlongwane.
After being introduced, CMSgt Hlongwane took the stage and addressed the importance of celebrating Black History Month. During her speech, she walked the crowd through the significance of each color that represents Black History Month — red, black, yellow and green.
“The red represents the pain and the bloodshed through struggles for liberation,” CMSgt Hlongwane said. “Black represents the dark-skinned people of the sub-Saharan. It is a color of the noble and distinguished race to which African Americans belong. Green represents the fertile lands of Africans and the vegetation of our motherland. The color yellow, when used, holds various meanings. It represents the immense riches to be found in many countries across Africa. It also symbolizes justice, optimism and equality.
“You don’t have to look far to notice the many impressive achievements of Black men and women in our history.”
Will Carpenter is the Wyoming Tribune Eagle’s Arts and Entertainment/Features Reporter. He can be reached by email at wcarpenter@wyomingnews.com or by phone at 307-633-3135. Follow him on Twitter @will_carp_.