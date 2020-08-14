F.E. Warren Air Force Base Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020, in Cheyenne. In 2015, Congress designated $90 billion to bring Ground Based Strategic Deterrent weapon systems online at three Air Force bases, and F.E. Warren will be the first to see those upgrades. The project, which is expected to create more than 1,000 jobs and take 15 years to complete, will begin at F.E. Warren between 2023 and 2025. Michael Cummo/Wyoming Tribune Eagle