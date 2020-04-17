CHEYENNE – Facing a long-term revenue deficit and a short-term global pandemic, members of the Wyoming Legislature had their first chance Thursday to publicly discuss a response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
In a daylong virtual meeting of the Management Council, legislative leaders unanimously authorized drafting a few bills to address the state’s most immediate concerns related to COVID-19, in preparation for what will likely be the state’s first special session since 2004.
Those initial bills will relate to topics raised by Gov. Mark Gordon, who spoke at the start of the meeting Thursday morning. The governor focused on issues, such as providing resources to the Wyoming Community Development Authority to halt evictions and supporting credit unions to help local businesses, that he argued could be solved “in a very near term.”
Legislative staff will begin drafting bills on those topics in the lead-up to a potential special session. Though a decision has yet to be reached on whether the Legislature would meet at the Capitol, an idea mentioned repeatedly throughout the meeting Thursday was to hold a virtual one-day session soon to address pressing concerns, then potentially reconvene for a week-long session later in the summer.
“I recognize that if I were a legislator unable to convene in Cheyenne for safety reasons and others, it would be very frustrating,” Gordon said. “So what I’ve laid out here for you are a couple of things that I think we could do in a very short session, nearer to term.”
There also is the question of what Wyoming can do with the $1.25 billion in funding it’s set to receive through the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act. State officials are expecting more guidance from the U.S. Department of Treasury on how that money can be used in the coming weeks.
The funding from the federal stimulus can’t replace the state’s lost revenues, but Gordon said he’s had talks with other governors “to encourage something that is a little more beneficial to the states, quite frankly, to address lost revenues.”
“That may get done in the coming weeks, and that may suggest there’s work that can be done in a longer session a little bit later on, maybe in June,” Gordon said.
The pandemic has already had devastating effects on the state’s finances. Don Richards, Wyoming’s chief budget administrator, told lawmakers the state is preparing for a revenue hit due to COVID-19 that could range from $550 million to $2.8 billion in the next three years.
Richards noted the projections account for local portions of sales taxes, as well as revenues diverted into the state’s savings accounts, statistics that normally aren’t considered in the state’s economic forecasts.
“Nonetheless, the impacts even under the optimistic scenario are, quite frankly, staggering,” Richards told the lawmakers. “Under any scenario, it is likely that substantial revenue will be reduced.”
In the coming weeks, more details will emerge on how federal funds can help make up for those shortfalls. During the meeting, some lawmakers emphasized their desire to form an overarching plan for how the state would spend the federal money – a point echoed by the governor.
“My concern is that we don’t have to respond to the federal government three years from now, when they do an audit and say, ‘Out of that $1.25 billion, $700 million of it wasn’t used correctly, we want it back,’” Gordon said.
Wyoming is in the middle part of the crisis, with its peak number of cases still a couple weeks away, Gordon said. But he reiterated his desire to begin focusing on next steps.
“The next stage is thinking about transition,” Gordon said. “We know that the economy we left in February is not the economy we’re going to inherit in May or June or July.”
Legislative leadership and Gordon agreed that other interim topics shouldn’t fall by the wayside as the state grapples with the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The reality of COVID-19 is it’s worked its way into all of these topics,” House Speaker Steve Harshman, R-Casper, said.
The Management Council spent the remainder of its day-long meeting deciding on standard topics for committees to work on over the coming year. The group of legislative leaders will likely meet again soon to begin assigning COVID-19 topics to standing committees.
“I would like to call the council back for another meeting in a week to 10 days, as soon as we know and have that guidance from the Treasury Department,” Harshman said. “These (bills before us), we know we can do now, and we need to get done now, and these other things will get done very shortly, in a matter of just a few weeks.”