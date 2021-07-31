CHEYENNE - With COVID-19 and vaccines dominating the news and social media, it can be difficult to know where to turn for trusted information.
On Aug. 4 at 3 p.m. AARP Wyoming, Mountain-Pacific Quality Health, and The Wyoming Department of Health will team up to present the latest free Wellness Wednesday webinar with reliable information on the COVID-19 vaccines.
The webinar can be seen by visiting AARP Wyoming’s Facebook page, which can be found at: facebook.com/AARPWY any time after 3 p.m. on Aug. 4.
The webinar will feature Tonja Woods, PharmD, the Associate Dean of the University of Wyoming’s Pharmacy School. She is a clinical pharmacist at Ivinson Medical Group in Laramie and one of only five pharmacists in the state to be certified in Geriatrics. On Wednesday, Woods will offer some insights to COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy, recognize concerns related to the COVID-19 vaccine and help viewers better understand the facts around current available vaccines.
For more information, contact Tom Lacock at tlacock@aarp.org.