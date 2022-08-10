4-way stop

Traffic going in all directions at Grand Avenue and 4th Street treat the intersection as a four-way stop as traffic lights are inoperable after a power outage hit the area about 1:35 p.m. Tuesday. Rocky Mountain Power reported nearly 9,800 customers are without power, with an estimated time for repairs of 9:30 p.m. Greg Johnson/Laramie Boomerang

LARAMIE – Nearly 9,800 Rocky Mountain Power customers were in the dark for hours after another failure here.

The failure occurred at a Laramie substation. This cut electricity a little after 1:30 p.m. Tuesday.

