CHEYENNE – The federal Fair Housing Act of 1968, amended in 1988, protects residents from housing discrimination based on race, color, religion, national origin, sex, familial status or disability.
But Wyoming residents still face impediments to fair housing, according to an analysis from the city’s Housing and Community Development Office. Deanne Widauf, the office’s program manager, outlined the findings of the analysis at a public meeting Wednesday.
Perhaps the biggest barrier to fair housing in Wyoming is the lack of a state agency to handle housing discrimination complaints.
“Basically, in Wyoming, housing discrimination complaints are filed with the HUD office in Denver,” Widauf said.
The federal Department of Housing and Urban Development requires that a state agency or private organization handle such complaints, and Wyoming had a designated entity in the early 2000s to do just that. But after being unable to secure stable funding, it closed in 2005.
Now, those with complaints about discrimination are directed to a toll-free number in Colorado, which Widauf said can be off-putting for Wyoming residents. Even when a resident calls Widauf directly with questions or concerns, she is required to refer them to the Denver office due to the complexity and nuance of each situation.
“Wyoming does not have an office, a state agency, nonprofit, who is willing to step and go through and take these,” Widauf said.
Other impediments to fair housing contained in the report are housing discrimination, lack of affordable housing and lack of sustainable wages.
The analysis found that over a 10-year period, from 2009 to 2019, 28 housing discrimination complaints were filed in Cheyenne. From those 28 complaints, 33 issues were brought up – 18 of which were discrimination against a person with a disability.
“We’ve seen a trend here. Disability is the one that’s really being hit on,” Widauf said. “That’s what people are calling about.”
Patti Riesland, chairwoman for the Mayor’s Council for People with Disabilities, said while she has fielded complaints from residents with this issue, she believes it’s due to a lack of understanding, rather than malicious intent.
“I don’t think people are intentionally trying to discriminate,” Riesling said. “I think they just don’t understand that people with disabilities are protected. Education is the way out of discrimination.”
In the analysis, solutions for each impediment were outlined, and Widauf said they hope to spread more information, including setting up booths at events and handing out fliers to improve the educational aspect.
“That way, we can get straight to the people out there who actually need the information,” Widauf said.
A number of impediments mentioned in the analysis address the cost of housing, the level of residents’ education, bad credit and wages earned. All of those affect the lack of affordable housing in Cheyenne.
Widauf pointed out that affordable housing is different from low-income housing. When a person is living in affordable housing, that means that their rent and utilities don’t account for more than 30% of their wages.
“The real issue we’re facing here in Cheyenne is affordability,” Mayor Marian Orr said.
Due to housing shortages, especially for lower-cost units, a number of residents can’t find a place to live that’s considered “affordable” for their wages.
According to the report, “There is a continuing need for additional housing units for all households at the lowest and median income levels, as well as larger units to accommodate families with several children.”
In addition to the impediments in the analysis, Wyoming lacks protections on the basis of sexual orientation. While putting together the analysis, Widauf received a number of public comments, the majority of which called for an anti-discrimination law for sexual orientation.
“I think it needs to be its own category, and it needs to be identified,” Widauf said. “Pretty much everybody mentioned that that category needs to be added.”