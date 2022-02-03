CHEYENNE – Civil liberty defenders and LGBTQ advocates are questioning proposed legislation targeting transgender women and girls in sports, while the bill’s sponsor says she is fighting discrimination and inequality against biological females in the state.
Sen. Wendy Schuler, R-Evanston, plans to introduce Senate File 51 to the Wyoming Legislature during the 2022 budget session, which begins Feb. 14. She is joined in sponsorship of the Fairness in Women’s Sports Act by six other Republican lawmakers.
The bill filed Wednesday would prohibit “biological males from athletic teams and sports designated for females in public schools,” including at the high school and collegiate level. Violation of the law which deprives a student of an athletic opportunity, subjects them to retaliation or causes a school or institution indirect harm shall have a private cause of action for injunctive relief, damages and any other relief available under law.
The former athlete and coach said she was inspired, in part, by similar legislation presented by representatives in 31 other states, as well as her own experiences in her youth. She said she was discriminated against as a female athlete and became familiar with being turned away in the face of the male-dominated arena. She sees threat of inopportunity again as transgender women compete in sports parallel to their gender identity.
“The transgender athlete has a huge advantage over those girls and women that are competing as biological females,” Schuler said. “And I don't think that's right. And I don't think it's fair. And so, really, what I'm trying to do with this bill is to level the playing field to make it fair.”
She cited her own research on hormones, human anatomy and bone density as reasoning for the advantage over athletes who were identified as females at birth on their documentation. Schuler said although transgender women partake in hormone suppression, the male body was still bigger, faster, stronger and more dominant.
She was concerned this might discourage other women from competing, or take away opportunities and awards. The state senator brought attention to Lia Thomas, a 22-year-old transgender swimmer for the University of Pennsylvania, who has continually shattered records in her field. Thomas competed on the men’s team at the university from 2017-20, although she began her transition in 2019 and self-identified as a woman the year prior.
She joined the women’s team last fall, which is supported by the NCAA rules that state a transgender woman can compete against women, as long as she has undergone one year of testosterone suppression.
Schuler said it isn’t enough, and may never be to change their muscular structure. She considers it a factor in an unequal competitive environment. Rep. Chuck Gray, R-Casper and a bill co-sponsor, said he agrees with the motivation for the legislation, and hopes the bill will preserve fair competition and an even playing field.
“We don’t want females to be reduced to demean spectators in their own sports,” she said. “I don’t want to see them sitting on the sidelines like I had to.”
Although Schuler said she understands this will take away the opportunity for transgender women and girls to take part in athletics, she said there may be other ways to address the issue. She suggested separate competitions and gave the example of the paralympics for individuals with disabilities.
“I don’t want to see them have less opportunities, but not at the expense of the girls and women that I have coached and taught,” she said, “I guess I would have to pick them, the biological females over the transgender females. Because I do think that it’s discriminatory.”
Legislators on the other side of the aisle disagree. Rep. Mike Yin, D-Jackson, said the bill is designed to create fear, and convince others men are pretending to be women or desire to be cheaters in sports. He said this develops hatred and apprehension toward transgender individuals.
Yin also said he was disappointed in his fellow representatives and senators for bringing forward Senate File 51 when they have interacted with and worked alongside a transgender legislative employee. He believes it will cause unnecessary division.
“I think this is a national culture war that has seeped into Wyoming,” he said. “It’s not something that is useful for basically any community in Wyoming, because I think it essentially creates fear and hatred for trans girls in school.”
He was supported in this perspective by both the American Civil Liberties Union of Wyoming and Wyoming Equality officials. Advocates from both organizations spoke against the bill after it was filed, arguing similar points of discrimination as Schuler, but against transgender women.
“It not only discriminates against trans women and girls that compromise their health, social and emotional development and safety,” ACLU of Wyoming Communications Director Janna Farley said, “but it also violates federal constitutional guarantees of equal protection.”
Farley explained transgender athletes were shielded under the Title IX of the Civil Rights Act, which protects all students from discrimination based on sex. Additionally, President Joe Biden signed an executive order last year preventing discrimination on the basis of gender identity or sexual orientation. It states, “children should be able to learn without worrying about whether they will be denied access to the restroom, the locker room or school sports.”
This has been upheld in multiple court hearings across the nation, one of which took place in Idaho in 2020. A federal judge blocked the state’s law targeting transgender student athletes and recognized the constitutional rights of all women and girls to compete. Farley said this was an important precedent to set because when one group's rights are at risk, then everyone's rights are at risk.
Schuler said she was aware other pieces of legislation were challenged and shot down in court, but this was not going to steer her away from introducing the Fairness in Women’s Sports Act.
“I don’t want that to be the reason that I don’t do the right thing,” she said. “And I think I’m doing the right thing.”