CHEYENNE – Faith & Blue has organized events nationwide that aim to connect communities with their police officers through local churches, and the Cheyenne Police Department will participate with a number of events in October.
From a “Sounds of Unity” church choir competition to an essay contest for high school juniors and seniors, the aim is to enhance community outreach within local police departments.
“Churches bring in such diverse groups of people, and that’s the whole point behind it – to reach out to the community through churches and strengthen that bond between police and the communities they serve,” Cheyenne Police Officer David Inman said.
As part of the event, high school juniors and seniors have the opportunity, through an essay contest, to become “Chief for a Day” and implement their ideas on how to make the community better.
The contest opened Wednesday and will accept submissions no later than the end of the day Oct. 1. Those wishing to submit an essay must be a high school junior or senior in the city of Cheyenne, and the essay must be between 500 and 650 words.
The prompt is: “If you were the Cheyenne police chief for a day, what would you do to bridge the gap between the local community and the Cheyenne Police Department?”
Six finalists will be announced Wednesday, Oct. 7, and the winners will be chosen during the Faith & Blue events Oct. 12. Essays can be submitted to the school resource officer at each school or emailed to JGay@cheyennepd.org.
The two first-place winners will get $500 and become Chief for a Day, the two second-place winners will receive $100 and the chance to ride along with a police officer, and the two third-place winners will get $50 and the same ride-along opportunity.
It’s important to involve the youth because they are the future, Inman said.
“If we can continue to strengthen ties with the community and the police, trying to leave the world a little bit better than how we came into it, that’s the whole point of it,” he said. “This just gets them involved and aware of how important community involvement is with the police and how the outreach is such a big part of being a productive citizen, wherever you’re at.”
The winners will be unveiled during the main Faith & Blue event, which begins at 6 p.m. Oct. 12 at First United Methodist Church, 108 E. 18th St.
At the event, there will be food trucks offering items for dinner, a church choir performance dedicated to police officers and a Sounds of Unity competition, where local church choirs will square off against each other.
According to the event news release, “The winning church choir will receive a police escort (red lights and siren) to their church on a night of their choosing in true ‘Blues Brothers’ style. The choir will also receive bragging rights that will be known to all local churches.”