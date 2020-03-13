Fake social media account reaching out to LCSD1 students

CHEYENNE – A fake social media account impersonating a Laramie County School District 1 student has gained the attention of LCSD1 and the Cheyenne Police Department.
Though the police department has no evidence of criminal activity related to the account, which goes by the name Aaron Miller, they took to Facebook to notify parents, advising them to have conversations with their kids about online safety.
While Miller claims to be an LCSD1 student, there is no student with that name in the district.
If you or someone you know has been contacted by Miller, CPD Public Information Officer David Inman said, “Just block him and let us know.”
The fake account has largely reached out to secondary school-age girls on Snapchat, which is the only social media platform where Miller’s profile has been reported.
As of Thursday afternoon, Inman said there is “no active criminal investigation because it hasn’t risen to the level of a crime.”
The principals in each LCSD1 school were informed about the profile, and parents are encouraged to have conversations with their children about the situation and how to remain safe on social media.