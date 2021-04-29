CHEYENNE – Visit Cheyenne announced the results of its fall campaign Thursday, which show at least 7,700 people visited Laramie County spending more than $1.3 million between September and February as a direct result of being exposed to Visit Cheyenne’s marketing messages.
The fall campaign focused on outdoor adventure; “Cheyenne Chic,” or the unexpected side of Cheyenne, and the Old West Holiday promotion. Visit Cheyenne invested $60,000 in digital ad placements through a company called Conversant, which is able to track the devices where the ads were served and then track if those devices were seen in the Cheyenne area during and after the campaign.
The $60,000 ad buy resulted in $1.3 million in spending by visitors as tracked through their phones and connected credit cards. This represents a 22-to-1 return on investment of lodging tax dollars.
Visit Cheyenne Vice President and Director of Sales and Marketing Jim Walter said the campaign helped the local tourism economy. “In a time where other destinations were seeing contraction of their visitor market by greater than 50% because of the pandemic, Visit Cheyenne’s marketing efforts allowed Cheyenne to see a much smaller negative impact. We decided to run a fall-specific campaign for the first time in a number of years, and to see a 22-to-1 return on the investment of lodging tax dollars is astounding.”
The campaign reached 564,000 individuals in the Denver, Omaha, Salt Lake City and Billings markets, driving 7,700 visitors to Cheyenne.
The report highlights that visitors spent their money across all sectors of the economy, with retail establishments seeing 52% of the spending and restaurants 13%. The Denver MSA was by far the largest feeder market for revenue in the city.
Visit Cheyenne is currently in the process of launching its spring and summer 2021 campaigns, and will be able to track the return on investment to the community. That report will be available in late 2021.