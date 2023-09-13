LARAMIE – U.S. Department of Agriculture Forest Service fire/fuels personnel will conduct approximately 20 acres of prescribed burning this week near the intersection of Forest Roads 701 and 701G on the central portion of the Pole Mountain unit.

Operations were to start as early as Tuesday and continue for multiple days on the Medicine Bow National Forest. The work will occur fully on National Forest System lands in Albany County. Smoke will be visible along Wyoming Highway 210 (Happy Jack).

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free email newsletters — news headlines, sports, arts & entertainment, state legislature, CFD news, and more.

Explore newsletters

Tags

comments powered by Disqus