CHEYENNE – A series of free online presentations in September aim to help Wyoming residents age 50+ avoid falls in and outside of the home.
The series is called “Falls Prevention Fridays,” and is a collaboration of the Wyoming Department of Health Injury and Violence Prevention Program, Wyoming Department of Health Aging Division, AARP Wyoming, Mountain-Pacific Quality Health and Wyoming Center on Aging.
The webinars will take place each Friday in the month of September from 10-10:30 a.m., and be available on AARP Wyoming’s Facebook page, free of cost. The AARP Wyoming page can be found at https://www.facebook.com/AARPWY/.
In Wyoming, falls and fall-related injuries are the leading cause of unintentional injury-related hospitalizations and the third leading cause of unintentional deaths. According to the National Council on Aging, every 14 seconds an older adult is seen in an emergency department for a fall-related injury, and one in three older adults fall each year.
“The number of falls in a community may be reduced through practical lifestyle adjustments, evidence-based prevention programs and community partnerships,” Jeff Grant of the Wyoming Department of Health said in a news release. “We think this series of webinars offers easy-to-understand tips to help Wyoming citizens of all ages avoid falls.”
For more information on the state’s injury prevention work, contact Grant at jeff.grant@wyo.gov or 307-777-2424.