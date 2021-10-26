CHEYENNE – Families Anonymous Group #2022 will begin meeting weekly every Tuesday, beginning Nov. 2.

Anonymous meetings are held at the First Christian Church from 5:30-6:30 p.m., and are free to those seeking support with a loved one battling addiction.

For more information, call Julie at 307-421-4751 or Anna at 307-214-5239.

