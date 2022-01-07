CHEYENNE – Three members of a family pleaded guilty Thursday morning in Laramie County District Court after they were accused of working together to steal from a local contractor.
Joni Gayle Brown, 62, David Dean Brown, 63, and David Kyle Brown, 32, each pleaded guilty to one felony count of conspiracy to commit theft. Joni and David Dean Brown admitted to helping their son, David Kyle Brown, receive paychecks from Reiman Corp. over a period of about three and a half years for work he did not do.
All three will likely be sentenced in early or mid-April.
Felony conspiracy to commit theft carries a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison and/or a $10,000 fine.
Joni Brown and the state have agreed to a deferral of her conviction under a Wyoming Statute for first-time offenders, though the judge could choose to reject that agreement.
The state recommended three years of supervised probation for both David Dean Brown and David Kyle Brown, with a suspended sentence of three to five years in prison for each. Their plea agreements are stipulated, meaning that if a judge decides not to go along with the recommended sentences, either could decide to withdraw their guilty plea.
David Kyle Brown’s wife, Rhena Brown, may also be close to a plea agreement, Laramie County District Judge Catherine Rogers said during the hearing. Rhena Brown is accused of having knowledge of the fraudulent payments.
On April 21, a detective with the Laramie County Sheriff’s Office met with three members of leadership within Reiman Corp. about fraudulent activity being conducted by employees after a superintendent within the company reported a concern, according to a probable cause affidavit. A second superintendent had found information suggesting someone named David Kyle Brown was being paid as an employee, although Brown, the son of longtime employee David Dean Brown, apparently did not work for Reiman.
After these reports, a general superintendent frequently visited the job site where David Kyle Brown was supposedly working. Each time, he was not present, according to court documents. On a couple of occasions, the general superintendent asked David Dean Brown why his son was not at work, with David Dean Brown giving various excuses as to why he wasn’t currently present. Timesheets with documented hours continued to show up for David Kyle Brown throughout this time.
Reiman Corp. found that David Kyle Brown may have worked for the company at some time in the past, starting in 2008. After being laid off periodically during slow seasons – as is common with crew laborers – he was rehired in May 2017, and had exclusively been part of his father’s team since that time, according to court documents. All of the rehire paperwork was completed outside of the main Reiman Corp. office, apparently by David Kyle Brown and David Dean Brown, and submitted to the company’s human resources office.
After further review of records, David Kyle Brown did not seem to have been present at any job site between May 2017 and October 2019, despite receiving full-time pay and benefits. After October 2019, his name appeared sporadically on training rosters and safety forms, typically at the very beginning or end of a list, or in small print and squeezed between other employee signatures, according to court documents. The signatures also appeared to be inconsistent with one another and inconsistent with David Kyle Brown’s 2017 rehire paperwork.
Joni Brown started working for Reiman Corp. as a part-time clerical worker in June 2017. She worked under David Dean Brown, her husband, and was responsible for filing his paperwork and completing his crew’s time card entries, according to court documents.
As of June 12, 2021, David Kyle Brown’s total gross pay and per diem totaled $196,755.72. By the same date, Reiman Corp. had lost $275,992.65 as a result of the family’s fraudulent activity. Time entries for David Kyle Brown continued after this date, despite other employees having not seen him at a job site.
Deposits by Reiman Corp. into a joint bank account for David Kyle and Rhena Brown matched up with the company’s payroll records, according to court documents. These deposits seemed to be the couple’s primary source of income since May 2017, and the detective reported finding evidence that they used the money for personal expenses. Since that time, Rhena Brown had written and apparently signed 50 checks, mainly for mortgage payments, which “tends to indicate her complicity in the fraudulent activity,” the probable cause affidavit says.
W2 forms for David Kyle Brown had also been sent to the home since 2017, and having a joint bank account means the couple likely would have filed a joint tax return, and both would have had to sign and acknowledge the Reiman Corp W2 forms. David Kyle Brown also contacted the company’s human resources manager in October 2020 to add a newborn child to the company’s health insurance benefit plan, according to court documents.
Additionally, David Kyle Brown seems to have filed for and received fraudulent state unemployment benefits on at least two occasions that line up with typical seasonal layoffs, the affidavit says.
During an interview with the sheriff’s detective, David Dean Brown admitted to knowingly defrauding Reiman Corp. by submitting records for hours his son did not work over a period of about three and a half years. He said he had been providing Joni Brown with the false hours, and Joni would enter the hours into the payroll system so his son would get paid. David Dean Brown also admitted to forging his son’s signature on training rosters to make it appear as though his son was in attendance, though he never was.
Joni and David Kyle Brown also later admitted they had conspired in the defrauding of Reiman Corp. Joni said she and her husband had been attempting to help her son because he was not motivated to work or find work, according to court documents. She said the family had justified their crimes because her husband had “worked very hard” for Reiman Corp. over the years, and that the scheme had gone on for much longer than they originally planned.
At Thursday’s hearing, Joni clarified she’d worked for Reiman Corp. as her husband’s assistant. She denied entering any payroll information, but did admit that she knew her son was being paid money he did not earn from Reiman Corp. Joni said she regretted her actions, but that she never told her husband to stop.
David Kyle Brown said his father came up with the plan, according to the probable cause affidavit. He was uncomfortable, he said, but ultimately went along with it.
“I was foolish and stupid, and I should have never done that,” David Kyle Brown said during Thursday’s hearing.
After entering their guilty pleas, both David Dean and David Kyle asserted that David Kyle had worked for Reiman during some periods between May 2017 and June 2021.
In the course of a law enforcement interview with Rhena Brown, she apparently described her husband, David Kyle Brown’s job, adding that he went to work every day and often left town for work. She later changed her statements to say she didn’t know what he did for Reiman Corp. and that he hadn’t gone out of town for three and a half years, according to court documents.
Rhena Brown, who described herself as a “stay-at-home mom,” acknowledged that she knew about the Reiman deposits into their bank account, and said she used that money to pay bills. Because she was constantly present at the home, the detective said, it would be unreasonable to think she wouldn’t know her husband hadn’t gone to work for three and a half years. Rhena then suggested her husband did “back end work” for the company, but that she hadn’t seen him to do it.
In the probable cause affidavit, the detective concluded Rhena had also been aware of the scheme and had intentionally tried to mislead him.