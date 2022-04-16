CHEYENNE – Four members of a family were sentenced Wednesday afternoon in Laramie County District Court after they were accused of working together to steal from a local contractor.
David Dean Brown, David Kyle Brown and Joni Gayle Brown each pleaded guilty in January to one felony count of conspiracy to commit theft. Rhena Brown pleaded no contest in February to the same charge.
Joni and David Dean Brown admitted to helping their son, David Kyle Brown, receive paychecks from Reiman Corp. over a period of about three and a half years for work he did not do. Rhena Brown, David Kyle Brown’s wife, was accused of having knowledge of the fraudulent payments.
Laramie County District Judge Catherine Rogers sentenced David Dean and David Kyle Brown each to three years of supervised probation, with a suspended sentence of three to five years in prison.
Rogers deferred an entry of judgment for both Joni and Rhena Brown under Wyoming statute 7-13-301. This means that if the two women successfully complete three years of supervised probation, the charges against them may be dismissed by the court.
David Dean, David Kyle and Joni Brown each gave remorse-filled statements before their sentencings in which they apologized to Reiman Corp. and to their families.
David Dean Brown seemed to take full responsibility for the crime, saying: “I want to state that everything that has happened is my fault. I am the only one who had the authorization to do this, to have this done.”
He denied that he and his family members were only remorseful because they’d been caught, saying they’d been sorry for their actions from the very beginning.
The Browns are responsible for paying $247,027.96 total in restitution to Reiman Corp., Rogers ruled Wednesday. In their statements before the court, the Browns indicated they were eager to pay back the money as soon as possible.
Additional charges against David Kyle Brown – one felony and one misdemeanor count of falsely obtaining unemployment benefits – were dismissed as part of an agreement in his case.
All four sentences went along with what had been recommended in plea agreements. Felony conspiracy to commit theft carries a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison and/or a $10,000 fine.
None of the Browns had any criminal record prior to these charges, their attorneys and Rogers said during Wednesday’s sentencing hearing.
The crime
The Laramie County Sheriff’s Office began investigating the incident last spring after leadership within Reiman Corp. said they’d found what they believed to be fraudulent activity by employees, according to the probable cause affidavit.
David Dean Brown later admitted in an interview with a detective that he’d knowingly defrauded Reiman Corp. Brown said he submitted records for hours his son did not work over a period of about three and a half years, according to the affidavit. He also admitted to forging his son’s signature on training rosters to make it appear as though his son was in attendance, though he never was.
Joni and David Kyle Brown also later admitted they had conspired to take money from Reiman Corp. Joni said she and her husband had been attempting to help their son because he was not motivated to work or find work. She said the family had justified their crimes because her husband had “worked very hard” for Reiman Corp. over the years, and that the scheme had gone on for much longer than they originally planned.
At her change-of-plea hearing in January, Joni clarified she’d worked for Reiman Corp. as her husband’s assistant. She denied entering any payroll information, but did admit she knew her son was being paid money he did not earn. Joni said she regretted her actions but said she never told her husband to stop.
David Kyle Brown said his father came up with the plan, according to the affidavit. He was uncomfortable, he said, but ultimately went along with it.
“I was foolish and stupid, and I should have never done that,” David Kyle Brown said at his January change of plea hearing.
After entering their guilty pleas, both David Dean and David Kyle asserted that David Kyle had worked for Reiman during some periods between May 2017 and June 2021.
At a restitution hearing on April 8, David Kyle Brown testified his work for Reiman during this period was “sporadic.”