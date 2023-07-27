CHEYENNE – A teacher at Carpenter Elementary has been charged with misdemeanor abandoning or endangering a child in connection with a student's death earlier this year, according to the Laramie County District Attorney's Office and the child's mother.

Amelia Giordano, a music teacher at the school, was charged this week in connection with the January suicide death of 11-year-old Paul Pine.

