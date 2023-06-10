CHEYENNE — They say never to mix family with business, but at Westby Edge Brewing Co., it’s in the name.
Having held its soft opening last Sunday, Westby Edge is still less than a week old. While they’re still working on the finishing touches of the space, the renovated warehouse at 714 W. 20th St. already provides one of the West Edge District’s most unique watering holes.
Besides the fact that their tap room makes it the largest brewery in the city — that’s not even factoring the roughly 7,000-square-foot outdoor area — the bar is also owned and operated by direct members of the Westby family.
On Wednesday, while eldest daughter and Westby event planner Amanda Escobedo worked in the kitchen, daughter Brennan Westby and their mother, Misha, sat with the Wyoming Tribune Eagle and discussed their motivations for opening the location, their plans for the space and their hope for revitalizing the West Edge District.
“When we go to Fort Collins, Colorado, or someplace to visit microbreweries, we want to go someplace that we can park and walk to different breweries and spend the day doing that,” said Misha Westby, who also works full-time as the district court judge in Laramie, said. “We were hoping, first of all, that we could be part of the community of microbreweries, to create a microbrewery destination that people would come to.”
Located adjacent to the Reed Avenue Rail Corridor, Westby Edge is structured to be a one-stop shop for anyone looking to dine, drink and relax.
The bar has 21 beer taps, with four additional taps dedicated to supplying seltzer, red wine, white wine and champagne. They also have a specialty cocktail menu and a small food menu featuring in-house pizza, grinders and salads, as well as a daily brunch menu.
Unfortunately, Westby Edge is in the middle of engineering issues with its shiny new brewing systems and is unable to start serving its own beers. The owners hope that the issues will be resolved by the end of the month, but until then, the taps are occupied by other popular brands and regional craft brews.
Brennan Westby, head brewer, said she wishes she could just get to work. She’s already thought through her approach to introduce her own concoctions to customers.
The key is to start light and get more adventurous as time goes on.
“I do know that a lot of the people are maybe a little scared to try new microbrews, so I’m definitely going to start out simple,” Brennan Westby said. “I’m really trying to master my craft. I don’t want to go out and say, ‘I’m gonna throw the best Hefeweizen I can get out there.’
“I’m gonna start with really mastering my craft, really understanding the grains I’m using and figuring out my system.”
Brennan has four recipes that are ready to brew, all of which she considers “middle of the road” in terms of style and ABV, or percentage of alcohol content. Customers should expect a blonde ale and a lighter, less bitter IPA. She also has the plans for a hazy IPA and an amber ale — her mom’s favorite of the bunch.
There are a number of requirements to be a licensed brewer in the state of Wyoming, Brennan said, including receiving a college degree in a scientific field, a certificate from the Master Brewers Association and, more often than not, extensive hours logged as an assistant brewer.
All of her experience came from her roughly two years spent as assistant brewer at Blue Raven Brewing. Prior to that, she was working as a biologist, and later began practicing home brewing as a stay-at-home mom.
“I got my degree in biology, so I kind of took that and ran,” she said. “From what I’ve heard, a lot of brewers are failed scientists or failed engineers, but I like the science side of brewing. I like the cleanliness, I like yeast counting, I like doing anything I can do under a microscope and making sure my level is just right.”
On the management side of things, Misha and her husband, Darin Westby, director of the Wyoming Department of Transportation, wanted to introduce another community fixture to the West Edge District.
Even on Wednesday afternoon, the space was full of residents on lunch break, workers fresh off the day’s shift and families looking for a quick lunch together. Kids are allowed in Westby Edge Brewing at all hours, though Misha Westby warned that the later hours are already louder and more crowded, which won’t be suitable for children.
Management expects to have the outdoor seating area renovated with astroturf by the end of June, allowing for picnic tables, chairs and backyard games, like cornhole. It could also make for a prominent event space.
However, Misha and the rest of the Westbys are most interested in being a part of the “walking tour” that is slowly but surely developing in the West Edge District. She cited Railspur, Black Tooth Brewing Co. and the Reed Avenue Rail Corridor project all playing a major role in bringing more life to the once-dilapidated section of Cheyenne.
There’s plenty more down the line for Westby Edge Brewing, and it’s going to take a family effort to make it happen.
“The West Edge kind of turned into a passion for us,” Misha said. “We went to all of the town hall meetings and really got excited about it, because I think Cheyenne is missing some of that walkability. I think young people want to live downtown, they want things to do, they want to be active and fun, be able to go to places, be able to walk everywhere, and I don’t know if that really is happening so much in Cheyenne.
“Hopefully, the West Edge provides that, so we wanted to make sure that we did what we could to help get the West Edge started and hopefully bring more businesses.”