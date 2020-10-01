CHEYENNE – Amber and Mike Kester celebrated their 10th anniversary taking in the stunning sights of Hawaii, where Amber said they absolutely fell in love with island life.
“Aloha really is something that once you feel, you know,” Amber said. “When you leave, it just changes you.”
So when the Cheyenne couple both lost their jobs due to COVID-19 in the spring, they considered packing up their things and moving their family to the beach. At the end of the day, however, they decided they didn’t want to leave Cheyenne and the kindhearted community they’ve met here.
Instead, they chose to make another dream come true: opening their own business.
The Kesters hope to bring a taste of Hawaii to Wyoming’s capital city with Beach Please Drink Company, where they’ll serve up specialty sodas, flavored energy drinks, boba tea, and bright, tropical flavors. The new beach-themed soda shop is expected to open by mid-October at 200 E. 17th St. in downtown Cheyenne.
“We’ve done a lot of research. These things are really big in Utah,” Mike said. “We saw the success that they were having with them there, so we just wanted to use that concept, but with a beach-themed idea because of our love for the beach.”
Amber added, “We wanted something that would work for Cheyenne.”
With Beach Please, the Kesters hope to give Wyoming residents a relaxing refuge during the harsh winter months. They have a huge TV that will display scenes from beautiful beaches all over the world, along with a number of drinks, both hot and cold, that pay homage to the island way of life.
“During the wintertime, we’re going to have a nice beach, and we’ll have different views. With our tropical drinks and free WiFi, people can come here, sit by the beach and enjoy a nice drink,” Mike said, adding that they want their shop to be a place where writers can find inspiration and college students can get their work done.
And when it comes to drinks, customers certainly won’t get bored.
Beach Please will offer a number of specialty options, like a root beer-based creation named “The Beaches of Cheyenne,” named after the famous Garth Brooks song, or Clearwater Beach that mixes Mountain Dew, peach, mango and blue curaçao. Customers will also have the option to customize their drinks with the flavors of their choosing, whether it’s a soda or an energy drink.
With the colder months in mind, they’ll also offer Hawaiian coffee, flavored hot chocolate and chai tea.
“We’ve done a lot of research. We’ve looked at other menus. We’ve really tried to pull what we thought would work for Cheyenne and create something that we think will be exciting not only during the summer, but that will work during the winter, too,” Amber said.
The pair will also be training in Phoenix, Arizona, to create the perfect boba tea for the shop. While they still have some testing to do, the Kesters are confident they’ll create incredible flavors with the help of their three daughters – Cailin, 11, Ellie, 9, and Dezie, 8, who are just as excited for the shop to open.
“When my mom gets her chai, she calls it her happiness in a cup, and I want that same thing for other people. When they take the first sip, I want their eyes to light up, and I can’t wait to provide that,” Cailin said.
Extensive thought went into each menu item and each detail, and the Kesters said they’re most excited to serve the community and the people who welcomed them so warmly.
“We’ve been here for three years, but just in that short amount of time, the people that we’ve met here – they’re why we wanted to stay,” Mike said.