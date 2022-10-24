Cheyenne Fire Rescue truck

A Cheyenne Fire Rescue truck sits inside Fire Station 1 Tuesday, July 6, 2021, in downtown Cheyenne. Wyoming Tribune Eagle/file

CHEYENNE – A Saturday house fire in the 600 block of East 19th Street claimed the life of five family pets, as a result of an accident, according to a Monday news release from Cheyenne Fire Rescue.

CFR personnel were dispatched at 1:09 p.m. that day, following the report of a structure fire in a single-family residential area. When units arrived two minutes later, firefighters found the homeowner standing out front, who indicated she had just arrived home and found the house ablaze.

