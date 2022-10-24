...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO
9 AM MDT TUESDAY...
* WHAT...West winds 30 to 40 MPH with gusts up to 60 MPH
expected.
* WHERE...East Platte County, South Laramie Range Foothills and
Central Laramie County including Cheyenne.
* WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to 9 AM MDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds could
be hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles,
including campers and tractor trailers.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A High Wind Warning means a hazardous high wind event is expected
or occurring. Sustained wind speeds of at least 40 mph or gusts
of 58 mph or more can lead to property damage.
&&
A Cheyenne Fire Rescue truck sits inside Fire Station 1 Tuesday, July 6, 2021, in downtown Cheyenne. Wyoming Tribune Eagle/file
CHEYENNE – A Saturday house fire in the 600 block of East 19th Street claimed the life of five family pets, as a result of an accident, according to a Monday news release from Cheyenne Fire Rescue.
CFR personnel were dispatched at 1:09 p.m. that day, following the report of a structure fire in a single-family residential area. When units arrived two minutes later, firefighters found the homeowner standing out front, who indicated she had just arrived home and found the house ablaze.
Crew members from Engine 5 entered the home and located the fire in the kitchen area. All units worked efficiently to attack the fire and contain it within the area of origin.
Once the fire was under control by 1:21 p.m., officials said the homeowner indicated she had three cats and two birds inside. The pets were recovered by CFR, but had died in the fire.
Crews remained on the scene to clear and overhaul the kitchen and structure.
The cause of the fire was determined to be an electric range that had been accidentally left on and, after some time, had caught nearby food products on fire.
The homeowner was displaced for the evening of her own will and refused any additional assistance, the news release said.
CFR reported $20,000 in estimated damages.
American Medical Response and the Cheyenne Police Department supported CFR at the scene.