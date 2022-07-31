CHEYENNE – As the case of Joseph Underwood winds its way through Park County courts after it was moved there following a dismissal in Laramie County, stakeholders said there are questions about the feasibility of charging someone who has been deemed elsewhere as not restorable.

It's unclear what Underwood's eventual fate may be if he is found unable to proceed in the newer case.

Hannah Black is the Wyoming Tribune Eagle’s criminal justice reporter. She can be reached at hblack@wyomingnews.com or 307-633-3128. Follow her on Twitter at @hannahcblack.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus