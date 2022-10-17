CHEYENNE – The FBI is warning of increased cases in Wyoming of what it calls "sextortion," or an adult coercing a minor to send them explicit images or perform explicit acts over a webcam.

Perpetrators of sextortion will then threaten the child or teen with harm or with distribution of earlier images if they begin to resist, the FBI says.

Hannah Black is the Wyoming Tribune Eagle’s criminal justice reporter. She can be reached at hblack@wyomingnews.com or 307-633-3128. Follow her on Twitter at @hannahcblack.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus