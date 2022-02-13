CHEYENNE – Valentine's Day is for the dogs at the Cheyenne Animal Shelter.
As previously reported, the shelter has had a promotion tied to Valentine's Day, in which some canines could be adopted for a reduced cost of $14. As the romantically inclined are well aware, Feb. 14 is Valentine's Day.
Now, this promotion has been extended through month's end, and it has been expanded to include any canine, shelter representatives told the Wyoming Tribune Eagle.
"Adoptions were pretty slow" earlier this month, said shelter representative Niki Harrison. "But over the weekend, things picked up."
She noted that the typical adoption fee for dogs there is about $200.
For fans of felines, the nonprofit is trying to get adopters to take home not just one barn cat, but two. As is typical, there is no fee, Harrison said.
"We’re just encouraging people to take more than one; go ahead and take a pair," she said. Staffers are "really pleased" with how quickly they're being adopted, she said.
For dogs, the initial special linked to the annual day of romance was only for members of the "lonely hearts club." Such canines are those "who have been available for adoption for several weeks," according to CEO Britney Tennant.
The shelter's website at cheyenneanimalshelter.org has information on the approximately 25 dogs up for adoption; shelter officials said some 40 additional canines are going through the intake process. Details are also online about cats.
Applicants must fill out an online form, and then shelter staff will contact them to schedule a “meet and greet.” The Cheyenne Animal Shelter is at 800 Southwest Drive.