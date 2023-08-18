Todd Schmidt-UW student union

Laramie Faith Community Church elder Todd Schmidt, middle, removes the name of a student from a sign he posted in the University of Wyoming’s student union on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. He removed the name at the request of Dean of Student Affairs Ryan O’Neil, right, according to the Branding Iron student newspaper.

 Preston Harrison/Branding Iron

LARAMIE – The U.S. District Court for the District of Wyoming granted plaintiff Todd Schmidt a preliminary injunction Friday morning following the University of Wyoming’s decision in December 2022 to ban him from tabling in the Wyoming Union breezeway.

U.S. Senior District Judge Nancy Freudenthal ruled Schmidt proved he would suffer irreparable harm and provided adequate grounds for his case. Following the release of the court’s 20-page decision Friday, UW released a statement via email, acknowledging it will “comply with the terms of the preliminary injunction while considering whether to continue its defense and present further arguments in the case.

Rachelle Trujillo is a freelance journalist for the Laramie Boomerang. She currently is a student at the University of Wyoming and has written for the Casper Star-Tribune and The Wyoming Truth, was an assistant editor at the Branding Iron and was an intern for U.S. Sen. John Barrasso in Casper and Washington, D.C. She can be contacted by emailing news@laramieboomerang.com.

